Only ‘Committed And Dedicated’ Players Will Be Get Black Stars Call Up - CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has reiterated that he only hand call ups to only committed and dedicated players.

The 45-year-old former Asante Kotoko gaffer replaced Kwesi Appiah earlier this month on a two-year deal and will be deputized by David Duncan.

And according to him, players must be dedicated and committed before getting a call up despite the skills and talents the player possesses.

"I know that there is the situations when some players have been looked down on. It would change," Akonnor told the GFA media.

"Beyond the skill and talent, they must show commitment.

"We need a united front, proper teamwork and that would take us a long way.

"I've come a long way and I would continue to be myself."

Akonnor's first assignment will be to lead Ghana into a 2021 Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan in March.