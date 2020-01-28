ModernGhanalogo

28.01.2020 Football News

Christian Eriksen Competes Inter Milan Move From Tottenham Hotspurs

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Christian Eriksen has joined Serie A side, Inter Milan from Tottenham Hotspurs for a fee of around £16.9m.

The Denmark midfielder told hierarchy of Spurs in the summer he wanted a fresh challenge with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

After a hoped-for move to Spain failed to materialise, Eriksen began the season with Spurs and played 28 times in all competitions this season.

Inter currently sit second in Serie A, three points behind leaders Juventus.
