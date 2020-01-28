Hatem Ben Arfa Joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid On Six-Month Deal By BBC LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined La Liga side Real Valladolid.Ben Arfa, without a club since leaving French side Rennes in the summer, has signed a six-month deal with the club owned by Brazil legend Ronaldo.The 32-year-old, who has 15 France caps, began his career at Lyon and also played for Marseille, Hull City, Nice and Paris St-Germain.Valladolid are 16th in La Liga and visit Mallorca on Saturday.
