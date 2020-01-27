Watch Live: GFA Holds Maiden Edition Of Meet The Press Series

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently holding its maiden edition of ‘The Meet the Press’ series which they have adopted to give the media the chance to pose relevant questions to be answered by officials of the body.

The press conference is taking place at the Conference Room of Exim Bank (near Cedi House) in Accra. GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku, Vice President Mark Addo, as well as some other key officials are taking turns to answer questions from the media.

At the end of today’s meeting, reports have revealed that there will be a big announcement concerning sponsorship for the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Stream the GFA’s meet the press in the post below.