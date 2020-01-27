ModernGhanalogo

27.01.2020 Football News

Ghanaian Football Stars React To Kobe Bryant's Death

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Many Ghanaian football stars have paid tributes to NBA and Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among the nine killed when the aircraft came down in Calabasas.

There were no survivors from Sunday's crash which happened in foggy weather.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, played for the LA Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the game's history.

Below are some of the reactions of some Ghanaian players.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
