Kotoko Coach Maxwell Konadu Admits He Wants Sogne Yacouba To Stay At Club

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has admitted that the clubs need Burkinabe international Sogne Yacouba to stay at the club beyond the expiration of his current contract.

The forward has just about one month to spend at the club and could leave on a free transfer at the end of February 2020. Though management of the Porcupine Warriors has tried to extend his contract, his demands of $150,000 monthly salary have stalled talks.

Over the weekend, Sogne Yacouba was dropped by Kotoko manager Maxwell Konadu when the team made the trip to Accra to face bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak.

Speaking to the press during his post-match interview, the experienced tactician explained why he left the attacker out of his matchday squad but stressed that he is a player the clubs wants.

“We left him out because we felt he wasn’t mentally calm or focused. That is why we left him out but either than that Yacouba is a good player, he is a Kotoko player and we want him”, the gaffer shared.

He added, “We need to talk to his agents and settle issues that we have back at home before he comes back to play”.

At the end of the Super Clash on Sunday afternoon, Kotoko bagged all 3 points after winning 2-1 against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.