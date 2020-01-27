Watch How Asamoah Gyan Inspired Kotoko Youngtser Matthew Cudjoe Against Hearts of Oak [VIDEO]

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan and his brother, Baffour Gyan was in the dressing room of Asante Kotoko to inspire youngster, Matthew Cudjoe.

The 16-year-old was introduced into the ‘Super Clash’ game in the second half and was a delight to watch.

The left nimble-footed winger torn the Hearts of Oak defense apart after his introduction on the pitch.

His cross from the left side of the pitch resulted in the penalty in the 89th minute of the game.

Before his introduction, former Ghana skipper, Asamoah Gyan and his brother, Baffour Gyan was in the dressing room to inspire the youngster who has made the headlines in Ghana football for the past weeks.

Video below...



Matthew Cudjoe scored his first goal for Kotoko in their matchday five fixture against Ebusua Dwarfs.

He was discovered in the Asamoah Gyan U-16 tournament.