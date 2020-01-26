Justice Blay Named MoTM In Kotoko’s 2-1 Win Against Hearts Of Oak

Budding midfielder Justice Blay has been named as the Nasco ‘Man of the Match’ for his outstanding performance for Asante Kotoko against Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League today.

The two most successful clubs in the country faced off in a Match Week 6 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 top-flight league seeking maximum points as well as the bragging rights that comes with it.

The Porcupine Warriors raided the iconic Accra Sports Stadium earlier this afternoon and managed to bag 3 important points after defeating the Phobians by two goals to one at the end of an entertaining 90 minutes of football.

Midfielder Justice Blay put up a good show in midfield and complemented it with the opening goal of the match after just 11 minutes of play. That equalizer plus a 90th-minute penalty converted by striker Naby Keita sealed the win for Asante Kotoko with Joseph Esso getting the consolation for Hearts of Oak.

At the end of the match, Blay has been adjudged the Nasco ‘Man of the Match’ and goes home with a brand new smartphone from the appliance masters as well as a hair clipper.