GHPL: Asante Kotoko Tame Hearts of Oak At Accra Sports Stadium
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
In the absence of Songne Yacouba, Guinean international Naby Keita stepped up to convert 88th minute penalty to hand Asante Kotoko a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
The lanky forward converted from the spot after the ball struck the hand of a Hearts defender off a ricochet.
Keita's strike settled the tie after Justice Blay and Joseph Esso traded headers either side of half-time.
Blay opened the scoring in the 11th minute and against the run-of-play when he connected with an Augustine Okrah free-kick which went past Hearts goalie Richard Atta.
Esso nodded home a free header in the 64th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty box.
More to follow...