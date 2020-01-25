2022 WCQ: ‘Don’t Underrate Any Country’ – Kwesi Appiah Charges Black Stars Players

Kwesi Appiah has implored the Black Stars players not to underrate any of the teams in their group.

After the draw in Cairo on Tuesday, Ghana are in Group G alongside South Africa.

Completing the group is Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

With the qualifiers set to start on October, the 59-year-old has charged the players to avoid complacency.

“Every country now know how to play football even if they don’t have professional players, the local players make the team formidable,” the former Black Stars coach told Asempa FM.

“Preparations begin now. Let us make sure we qualify for Qatar after missing out in 2018.

“The most important thing is that we start well because the qualification is not about the coach only. The technical team and the players play a key role but we must offer our support ahead of the qualifiers,” he added.