Tagoe Rated Above Commey In IBF Lightweight Rankings

The two top Ghanaian lightweight boxers, Richie Commey and Emmanuel Tagoe who are rated high by the IBF must really work hard to clinch a title belt to please their fans.

Commey after losing his IBF belt to Teofimo Lopez is now ranked 10th while Tagoe is at number 6.

While Commey is hoping for a comeback to reclaim the IBF title which he lost to Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden, Tagoe is steadily focused on getting the date to make another history.

Tagoe believes he is the best boxer in Ghana currently and wants to get the opportunity to prove himself.

Currently the IBF has no first two top contenders.

The WBO rates Tagoe at number 2, while the WBC rates Commey at number 8 and Tagoe at number 10.

Vasyl Lomachenko holds all the four titles.