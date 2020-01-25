Bastie Samir Presents PBC Light Heavyweight Title To Alhaji Inusah Sally

Ghana’s aspiring world boxing champion, Bastie Samir has presented his PBC light heavyweight title that he won on Boxing Day at Kwahu to Azumah Nelson and key benefactor, Alhaji Inusah Sally during Thursday's press conference in Accra to announce the impending documentary on US-born, Ghanaian young boxer, Joseph Awinongya Jr.

Alhaji Inusah Sally commended the PBC champion and adviced him to train hard to reach the top and win world titles.

Professor Azumah Nelson also congratulated Bastie Samir who was accompanied by his brother, Issah Samir.

According to Azumah Nelson who held the WBC featherweight title for 10 years, he feels sad when Ghana boxing champions fail to defend their belts and that problem must be corrected.

He said he respects Ghanaian coaches, but they must work harder to attract sponsorship and refresh their capabilities frequently to be abreast with modern trends in the game as every day new things are happening.

Bastie used the occasion to thank Ghanaians for the support he has enjoyed in the past years and assured that if all plans go ahead he will fight for bigger titles and very soon he is going to become a world titleholder.