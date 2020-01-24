ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
24.01.2020 Football News

Medikal Backs Legon Cities Fc To Beat Bechem United

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as AMG Medikal is backing Legon Cities FC to defeat Bechem United tonight when the two clubs lock horns in the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs are set for a date under floodlights this evening in a Match Week 6 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghanaian top-flight season where the home team will be eyeing a first win.

Ahead of the clash, Ghanaian hip hop musician AMG Medikal who has been billed to perform at halftime has called on his huge fan base to troop to the Accra Sports Stadium to cheer on Legon Cities FC to victory.

The encounter between Legon Cities FC and Bechem United will kick off at 18:00GMT.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
