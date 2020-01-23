Ebusua Dwarfs Set To Received New Training Kits From Pokoo

Listen to article

Ghana Premier League club Ebusua Dwarfs is set to receive new training kits from Pokoo who is the sponsor of their jerseys.

Pokoo, a sports brand that specializes in clothes, shoes, and accessories is in partnership with several clubs in the country including top-flight side Medeama Sporting Club.

They are now ready to hand out training kits to Ebusua Dwarfs for use in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League soon.

The Cape Coast-based club announced on its Twitter page earlier today that they will receive the kits from their sponsors very soon.