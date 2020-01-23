ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.01.2020 Football News

Ebusua Dwarfs Set To Received New Training Kits From Pokoo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ebusua Dwarfs Set To Received New Training Kits From Pokoo
Listen to article

Ghana Premier League club Ebusua Dwarfs is set to receive new training kits from Pokoo who is the sponsor of their jerseys.

Pokoo, a sports brand that specializes in clothes, shoes, and accessories is in partnership with several clubs in the country including top-flight side Medeama Sporting Club.

They are now ready to hand out training kits to Ebusua Dwarfs for use in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League soon.

The Cape Coast-based club announced on its Twitter page earlier today that they will receive the kits from their sponsors very soon.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

Hot Video: Hajia Fati Blasts Osofo Kyiri Abosom Over FREE SH...
2 hours ago

ACP Agordzo Finally Released
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line