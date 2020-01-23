Kwabena Owusu Joins Azerbaijan Side Qarabag From Leganes

Ghana striker, Kwabena Owusu has completed his move to Azerbaijani side, Qarabag on a 3-and-a-half -year deal.

Owusu is Qarabag’s first signing of the January transfer window.

He is expected to add some bite to the team’s attack in order to strengthen their pursuit for the Azerbaijani League.

Owusu was sent on loan to Cordoba at the start of the season but the loan was cancelled by the Cordoba.

This emerges after teh striker failed to show up at training ground with no explanation.

He was sent back to Leganes and have now moved him on to Qarabag.

Owusu made 17 appearances for Cordoba this season and scored 6 goals.

He also featured for Ghana in the U-23 AFCON tournament in Egypt last November but his efforts could not help Ghana make it to the 2020 Olympics football tournament.