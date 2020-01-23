Andre Ayew Implores Swansea Teammates To Keep Fighting For Premier League

Andre Ayew has called on his Swansea City teammates to keep fighting for Premier League football.

Steve Cooper's side are occupying the 7th position with 45 points.

Andre who has been scintillating for teh Swans to stay focus in the second half of the season.

“Where we are… It’s good, but it’s not enough.” Ayew told Wales Mews

“We need to keep the momentum going if we want to get results and stay high in the league table.

“I think it is now an important period of the season, we’re into the second half of the season and everyone is looking at each other’s results.

“Now every game is really important and the league is so tight, you can’t lose stupid points.

“We are going to try and pick up as many points as we can, to do that until the end of the season is going to be hard but I think we have the quality to do it," he added.