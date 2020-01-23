John Paintsil Welcomes CK Akonnor’s Appointment

Former Black Stars right back, John Paintsil has reiterated that CK Akonnor has the experience to take charge of the Black Stars.

The former Kotoko and Ashgold head coach has been named as a replacement for Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal.

And according to Paintsil, who played a key in securing Ghana’s first-ever qualification in Germany 2006 believes the 45-year-old has a rich experience to lead the country’s senior national football team.

“He has coached top local teams and with the experience he has, there is no way he cannot succeed as the head coach of the Black Stars,” he told Nhyira FM.

Akonnor will be assisted by David Duncan.