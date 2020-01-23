2022 WCQ: John Paintsil Tips Ghana To Win Their Group

A former Ghanaian international, John Paintsil has tipped Black Stars will finish as group winners in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions have been drawn alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G.

Despite the tricky nature of the group, the former West Ham defender says the Black Stars have the experience to top their group.

“You take a look at our group and it’s obvious that Ghana will easily qualify and top Group G,” he told Nhyira FM.

“Ghana have been there before and with the experience of playing in three World Cups, there is no way the Black Stars can’t qualify.”

The qualifiers will kick off on October 5.