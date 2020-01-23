Coach Ebenezer Sefa Urge CK Akunnor To Consult Former Black Stars Coaches

Listen to article

Coach Ebenezer Sefa has urged Black Stars head coach CK Akunnor, and his assistant David Duncan to consult past coaches of the team before Ghana begins the qualifiers to the next world cup.

Coach CK Akunnor and his technical team members were given their appointments last week and will start off life with the senior national team by playing in the qualifiers to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The West African country is facing a tough challenge after being drawn in Group G alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia.

With CK Akunnor and his assistant having little experience as far as coaching at the senior team level is concerned, coach Ebenezer Sefa has advised that they seek consultation from past coaches such as James Kwesi Appiah and Maxwell Konadu.

“I must say that yes Duncan has been with the Black Stars at the just ended AFCON as a scout so he was able to get closer to some of the players. CK Akunnor has the opportunity of being the assistant to the former coach Kwesi Appiah in two of our games and fortunately including South Africa.

“So at least he has been able to see which kind of players that were used to play South Africa and the tactical approach. So probably he is coming in with a different tactical approach or maybe a philosophy.

“So for me, I think that it is between him and Duncan. But they [CK Akunnor and David Duncan] need to do a lot of consultation with the former coaches. I am talking about Maxwell Konadu who has been assistant for close to four years, coach Ibrahim Tanko and of course coach Kwesi Appiah”, coach Ebenezer Sefa said in an interview with Class FM on Wednesday.

Ghana is expected to begin the group stage of the qualifiers to the 2022 World Cup in March.