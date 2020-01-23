ModernGhanalogo

23.01.2020 Football News

Proper Call-Ups For The WC Qualifiers Will See Ghana Through – Coach Ebenezer Sefa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Coach Ebenezer Sefa
Ahead of the commencement of the qualifiers to the 2022 World Cup, Coach Ebenezer Sefa has indicated that diligent scouting and proper call-ups of players will see Ghana through.

The African qualifiers for the global showpiece is entering the second phase in March and will be played in the format of group stages.

At the end of CAF’s official draw for the groups on Tuesday evening in Egypt, Ghana has been pitted in Group C together with South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia.

While many see the group as an easy one for the Black Stars to top at the end of the series, renowned scout and coach, Ebenezer Sefa has cautioned against undermining the other group opponent.

He insists the qualifiers will be difficult for Ghana but once the scouting and handing of call-ups are done right, the West African side will advance from the group.

“It’s really going to be very difficult. But I believe that if Ghana is able to do diligent scouting and proper call-up, I think that Ghana will be able to go through”, he noted in an interview with Class FM.
