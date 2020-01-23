Kwabena Yeboah Appeal To Corporate Bodies To Support SWAG Awards

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has appealed to the corporate world to lend a helping hand to the body to recognize and award deserving sports men and women.

SWAG, a non-profitable organization has in the past five decades been awarding sports personalities who excel in their fields across the various discipline on a yearly basis.

Ahead of the 2019 edition of the awards ceremony which will be held this year, SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah has emphasized that SWAG will need the help of the corporate work.

In an interview with GTV Sports Plus on the sidelines of the official launch of the 45th SWAG awards on Wednesday, he stressed that though MTN is doing its best to support, they need more hands-on deck.

“It is our responsibility to live up to expectation and that is why we constantly appeal to the corporate world because as you know SWAG is a non-profitable organization with Sports Journalists”, the celebrated broadcaster said.

He continued, “But we have a responsibility to carry on from where our forebears left off so we are very thankful to MTN for their continuous support for over a decade. They have continually supported us but you know the burden is so huge that MTN alone cannot support the event”.

“We have also been privileged to have the likes of Activa International, lie GOIL, like ATL, like TT Brothers, Special ice. They all come on board. We will continue to appeal to the corporate world to help us celebrate our deserving Sports men and women”, Kwabena Yeboah added.

The 45th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the International Conference Center on May 23, 2020.