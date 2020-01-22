GHPL: GFA To Hold Press Conference On Thursday For Hearts of Oak, Kotoko

Listen to article

The pre-match press conference of the clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko comes off at the Conference Hall of the Ghana FA on Thursday morning.

The event has been scheduled to take at exactly 11:00am.

Both coaches and captain of the two sides are expected to be at the press conference which is set to be the first of its kind.

The epic clash is on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match will kick off on 15:00GMT.