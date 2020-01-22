GHPL: Hearts of Oak Will Do Everything To Beat Kotoko - Club CEO Pledges

Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore says the club will do anything possible within their capacity to ensure their rivals Asante Kotoko are beaten on Sunday in their crucial Ghana Premier League week six fixture.

The former Caf Champions League winners have hit top form despite having a slow start to the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, going winless in their first two games.

Nonetheless, they have managed to amass seven points in their last three games, drawing goalless against WAFA in Sogakope and beating Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals.

This he believes, is enough to ginger his boys to beat Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kim Grant who coached the club during last year’s GFA- NC Special Competition tournament, was fired after losing the league’s opening game at home to Berekum Chelsea with his then assistant Edward Odoom being asked to lead the club as an interim manager.

Odoom has since paraded a winsome team and would be hoping that his tactical masterclass in Dansoman against Liberty Professionals last Sunday would again do the magic for him when he face the Porcupine Warriors team led by former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu.

“We will meet on Sunday and for our preparation, anything that we need to do will be done, we will make sure we do our best and leave the rest to God,” he told Kumasi-based FOX FM in an interview.

”I know that the biggest motivation for a Hearts of Oak player is to wear the jersey, after all, we’ve got the best jersey in Africa, not even in Ghana, but on top of that we have a special package for the boys but that is for in-house discussion,” added the ace football administrator.

The match kicks off at 15:00GMT.