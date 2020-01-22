2022 WCQ: Ghana Have Advantage Over Other Countries – Sam Johnson

Former Ghana defender, Sam Johnson believes the Black Stars have a better chance of qualifying to the next phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers ahead of the other three countries.

According to the Hearts of Oak legend, the four-time African champions' history in global football.

Ghana are in Group G alongside South Africa Ethiopia and Zimbabwe in the preliminary round of the draw held in Cairo- Egypt on Tuesday afternoon.

Many have tipped South Africa who are also grouped in the same group with Ghana in the 2021 Cup of Nations to poss a major threat but the former Kayserispor and Gaziantepspor play is sure Ghana will emerge as group winners.

"The Black Stars have an advantage over all the countries in our group considering our past glories in world football, the fear factor is there but that doesn’t mean the other countries are not good," he told Light FM.

"Football has really changed, each country has improved massively so we should work very hard and avoid underrating the other countries in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

He continued, "C.K Akonnor has done a great job in coaching in Ghana football. I think he is very capable of succeeding.

"He needs to take advice from the gurus in coaching concerning where he will be lacking which I think will really help him. This is National affair, so all and sundry is included,” he added.