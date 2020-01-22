Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Players Undergo Medical Assessment And Pre-Classification Evaluation

Sixteen Ghanaian wheelchair tennis players including 4 women: Fatima Moro, Stacy Mensah, Baba Wasila and Bridget Nartey), 9 men: Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo, Abdul Razak Nuhu, Samadu Sofo, Quarshie Alfred, Agyen Emmanuel, Sherif Dini-Amidu, Bernard Yawson, Daniel Laryea and Raphael Botsyo and 3 junior players: Andrews Kwamena, Maxwell Otoo and Emmanuel Amabire and also three coaches Yahya Macauley, Jojo Abban and Philip Plange today received medical assessment and Pre Classification evaluation of all Wheelchair Tennis Players who wishes to participate in any ITF International Tournament for the year 2020.

This system will help to have a clear idea of the health of all Ghana wheelchair tennis players.

The one-day medical assessment was conducted by Dr Abena Tannor ( Physical Rehabilitation Medicine Specialist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Kumasi).

Speaking to ghanatennis.org Dr Abena Tannor said, we picked up a couple of players with special conditions but generally these players look fit, we just need to train them more’.

I will advice them to keep training and also check their diet because the diet in sports is very important’ Dr Abena Tannor stressed on.

Henry Larbi, National Coordinator of Ghana Wheelchair stated that this medical evaluation will make all players from Ghana Wheelchair Tennis eligible for ITF International Tournaments for the year 2020 and beyond.