CK Akonnor Urged To Consult Former Black Stars Coaches

Former Asante Kotoko Board Member, Alhaji Lamin has advised Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor to consult and seek advice from ex-coaches.

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer was named Black Stars coach by the Ghana Football Association last week and will be assisted by Coach David Duncan.

According to Alhaji Lamin, the 49-year-old should consult ex-coaches of the Black Stars to get the needed experience to succeed in his new role.

“CK Akonnor should try and consult past coaches. This is a national affair, not Kotoko and Hearts," he added.

"He should consult coaches like Kwesi Appiah, Maxwell Konadu, Ibrahim Tanko and some senior coaches.

“He shouldn’t feel he is on top of the game and he must not be shy to do so," he added.

