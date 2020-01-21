Ghanaian Clubs To Observe A Minute's Silence For Deceased Referee Lamptey This Weekend

Listen to article

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has directed clubs in the Elite Competitions [Ghana Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, and FA Cup) to observe a minute's silence for former FIFA referee L.O Lamptey who passed on today.

News of the death of the former chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) came in this morning with reports revealing that he passed after battling with an illness.

While the GFA has released a statement to mourn the death of the referee who hoisted the name of Ghana beyond the borders of the country, they have directed clubs to observe a minute silence in their next match to honour him.

A statement from the communications department of the Ghana FA this evening said: “We humbly appeal to all clubs and match officials participating in GFA Elite Competitions to observe one-minute silence and if possible wear black/red armbands for their upcoming matches in honor of former FIFA Referee and GFA Referees manager L.O Laryea who died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020”.

About referee L.O Laryea:

Mr. Laryea was an outstanding Ghanaian referee and without doubt, one of the finest referees on the African continent.

After his remarkable career, referee Laryea continued to serve the game as a CAF and FIFA Referees Instructor. He also served as WAFU Zone B Referees Chairman, Referees Association of Ghana Chairman, as well as the Referees Manager of the GFA until 2018.