GFA Mourns Referee L. O. Laryea Who Passed On Today

The Ghana Football Association has learned with sadness the passing of former FIFA Referee Mr. L. O. Laryea.

Mr. Laryea was an outstanding professional and without doubt, one of the finest referees on the African continent.

After his remarkable career, referee Laryea continued to serve the game as a CAF and FIFA Referees Instructor. He also served as WAFU Zone B Referees Chairman, Referees Association of Ghana Chairman, as well as the Referees Manager of the GFA until 2018.

Mr. Laryea was an inspiring figure to many young referees in the country and his loss is a huge loss to Ghana football.

To honour his memory, the GFA has directed a minute's silence at all Premier League, Division One, Women's Premier League and FA Cup match this weekend.

Also, all teams are to wear black/red armbands in his memory.

The Ghana Football Association, on behalf of the football fraternity, extends sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the late L.O. Laryea.

Source: ghanafa.org