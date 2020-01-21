There Is No Rift Between Me And Asamoah Gyan - Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah says there is no rift between him and striker, Asamoah Gyan.

The pare believed not to be in good terms after Kwasi Appiah stripped off Black Stars captain’s armband from Asamoah Gyan and handed it to Andre Ayew.

But according to the 59-year-old, that decision prior to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was purely technical.

“Asamoah Gyan has always been my friend; I am also close to the family,” he told GTV Sports Plus.

“Anytime I am going to the Northern region, I visit the Gyan family at Wenchi before I continue my journey. I love the family.

“The decision to strip him off the captaincy was purely technical and nothing else. I explained to him when I met him ahead of AFCON and he understood my decision.

“He supported the team during the tournament in Egypt but was sad when we exited from the tournament,” he added.

Appiah’s decision forced Gyan to prematurely retire from the national team, however, after a presidential intervention, Gyan made a return to the national team.