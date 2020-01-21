Adu Kwabena Scores 90th Goal Of 2019/20 Ghana Premier League Season Plus Other Stats

Listen to article

Bechem United defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0 in Ghana Premier League matchday five fixture and it was youngster Adu Kwabena’s only strike that secured three points for the Hunters in the Ahafo & Bono East derby at Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem on Monday.

Prior to this game, 89 league goals had been scored after 44 games and Adu’s calm finish makes it just ten goals short of hitting 100 goals.

Interestingly, the youngster now has five goals to his credit, after netting once against Elmina Sharks on opening day before his solo effort against Great Olympics on matchday three won the day for Bechem. Adu also scored a brace against King Faisal away from home on matchday four to salvage a point for his side.

Meanwhile, Yahaya Mohammed leads the topscorers' chart with six goals in five games. However, he has been a predator at home as all his goals have been at the NAB Park but once Aduana are the top scoring side with nine goals, Yahaya has contributed 66.6 per cent of the total goals scored by the Fire club and deserves all the plaudits.

Surprisingly, One club that have been making waves are Berekum Chelsea. The former champions have defied the difficult fixtures handed them and have won all their three away games on the bounce.

The Blues have silenced Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold in the process in front of their vociferous supporters and aside their solid defensive setup led by centre-backs Ahmed Adams and Zakaria Fusienu, young goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has been amazing.

The 17-year-old is yet to concede a goal after 450 minutes and holds the record as the only show-stopper to achieve that feat so far. Kofi Owusu, on the other hand, has been solid in away games. The former goal king has netted twice (against Kotoko and Ashanti Gold) and every single goal of his has won three points for Chelsea.

While Great Olympics and King Faisal have had an improved campaign since they had zero point after matchday three as compared to four and two points respectively after week five, Ebusua Dwarfs are yet to record a single point.

Wafa also seem like a side that is losing their mojo as they are without a win in their last three games having secured six points in the opening two games of the season but of course, one may argue that two of their three games have been away from home and all ended in a stalemate so they are good to go.

With matchday six coming on next weekend, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will obviously be the top-line since there are rivalry and bragging rights at stake.