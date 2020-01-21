OFFICIAL: Liberty Professionals Head Coach David Ocloo Resigns

Head coach for Dansoman Liberty Professionals, David Ocloo has resigned from his position, Modernghana Sports can report.

The indigenous tactician has been in charge of the Scientific Soccer Lads for less than two months. Though he has performed well with the side after five match days, he has decided to leave his post.

In a letter cited by Modernghana tended in to inform the management of Liberty of his resignation, Coach David Ocloo failed to cite the reasons for his surprise decision but stressed that he wishes the club all the best going forward.

“Through this letter, I hereby announce my resignation from the position of Head coach for Liberty Professionals effective 20th January 2020”, the 35-year-old said in his letter.

He continued, “It has been a pleasure working with you and the entire Liberty Professionals team for the past one and half months. In my time here, I have grown professionally and made life-long friends.

“I would like to thank the CEO and General Manager for their support and confidence in me. I will do also like to thank the players for their co-operation and faith in me.

“You have my full commitment and cooperation for a smooth transition of responsibilities.

“I wish you and Liberty Professionals the very best going forward.''

Coach Ocloo’s resignation comes just 2 days after Liberty Professionals were defeated 2-1 by Accra Hearts of Oak at the Carl Reindorf Park.