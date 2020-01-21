GFA Boss Kurt Okraku Urge National Team Coaches To Work With Top Quality Players

Listen to article

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeone Okraku has urged all the new national team coaches to ensure they work with top quality players.

The football association of the West African country has overhauled the technical teams of the various national teams in the past month in hopes of making the teams competitive on the continental and world stage.

Last week Friday, the Ghana FA Executive Council held a meeting with the technical teams of the national teams to spell out the targets they have set for them.

At the meeting, Kurt Okraku has revealed that his outlet has made arrangements for all the coaches to be paid while charging all the coaches to make sure they only work with top-quality talents to ensure good results at the end of the day.

“We are happy to say that all our national team coaches will receive something. I hope that this bold strategy by the council or the Football Association in conjunction with our government to ensure that everybody is happy will help us and ensure that only the top-quality talent gets national attention”, the GFA boss stressed.