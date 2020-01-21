National Team Coaches Will Be Sacked If They Take Bribe – Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has emphasized that coaches for the various national teams will be sacked if they receive bribe or gift in their line of work.

The new administration of the Ghana FA took the decision to dissolve all the technical teams of the country’s national teams earlier this month while citing that the teams they have handled had not been competitive in the past years.

Subsequently, the GFA has appointed new coaches of all the national teams from the U-15 level to the senior national team level.

At a meeting between the GFA Executive Council and the newly appointed coaches, Kurt Okraku has cautioned the tacticians against accepting bribes and gifts to influence the call-up of players.

“If you take bribe, or if you accept gifts, and we get to know, believe me, you will be gone. We believe in you. We believe we have quality coaches here. Please let us all depart from the past”, the football administrator observed.

Meanwhile, the GFA has assured all national team coaches of total support and has urged them to put in a lot of work to ensure they are able to achieve their targets.