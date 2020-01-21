Kotoko Striker Songne Yacouba Hands In Transfer Request Ahead Of Hearts of Oak Clash

Asante Kotoko forward, Songne Yacouba has handed in a transfer request at the club as he continues his quest to force a move away from the club.

The 28-year-old has refused to extend his stay at the club. His current contract with Kotoko will expire in April.

Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei has revealed that the Burkinabe is demanding $150,000 before he signs contract extension with the club.

However, according to Dr Kyei, the club will not be able to meet his Yacouba's financial demand.

Ahead of their epic clash against Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Yacouba has told the officials of the Kumasi-based club that he wants to leave for a new club.

According to reports, Maxwell Konadu will drop the pacy forward from his squad before they depart for Accra.

Yacouba rose to the fame to become the fans favourite during their 2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaign where he scored two goals with five assists.

His sterling output secured the club a place in the group stages of the competition where he was chased by several clubs including Nkana FC, Zesco United, Al Hilal and others.

He is yet to score in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after featuring in all the five matches played so far by Asante Kotoko.

Multiple reports in the local media suggest that Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities FC are interested in signing the striker.