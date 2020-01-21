Asante Kotoko Home Match Ban Reduced; Set To Pay GHC20,000 As Fine

Listen to article

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has ruled that Asante Kotoko shall play three home matches behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Stadium and pay a fine of GHc20,000 in relation to unsporting behavior by supporters of the Club during their Matchday 3 encounter against Berekum Chelsea.

This decision was taken after the Disciplinary Committee received Asante Kotoko’s reply to the charge sheet sent by the Prosecutor.

While Asante Kotoko accepted guilt for the conduct of their supporters, the Club pleaded for mitigation based on which the Disciplinary Committee empanelled five members to hear the case.

In deciding the case, the Disciplinary Committee considered the various breaches of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Premier League Regulations as stated in all four charges against the Club based on which the prosecutor proffered punishments.

The Club’s plea for mitigation and their efforts to identify and punish anyone found culpable in the acts that occurred at the stadium on the said date was also considered by the Panel.

The panel which was chaired by Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee Mr Osei Kwadwo Esq. also considered the Club’s commitment to support efforts that would instill discipline in the league and their regret for the actions of their supporters which clearly breaches the GFA Premier League Regulations and Disciplinary Code.

Members of the Panel include Vice chairperson Ms Carla Olympio, David Okyere, Nurudeen Alhassan and Emmanuel Nikoi.

Below is the Disciplinary Committee’s decision on the matter: