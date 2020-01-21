CK Akonnor And GFA Veep Arrive In Egypt For 2022 World Cup Qualifying Draw

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor and Ghana FA vice president Mark Addo have arrived in Egypt for Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup finals qualifying draw.

The two will be observing the event while starting up the planning process for a successful qualifying camping.

Apart from participating in the event, they will also be looking out for likely friendly match opponents after the draw has been done for feedback to the Black Stars management committee.

Ghana have been put in Pot I alongside South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo.

The top 26 ranked teams on the continent will be joined by the 14 winners from the first round for the second qualifying round.

The 40 teams will be drawn into ten groups of four teams.

The matches will kick off from the weekend of March 23–31, 2020 and end on the weekend of October 4–12, 2021.

Ghana played in three consecutive FIFA World Cup finals from 2006 but missed out on the last tournament in Russia 2018.