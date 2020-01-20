Odartey Lamptey Offered Me My First Coaching Job - CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, CK Akunnor has said that it was through a recommendation by Nii Lamptey that he got his first coaching job.

CK Akunnor and Odartey Lamptey were appointed as co-coaches at Eleven Wise in the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League season.

The duo succeeded in helping the 'Western Show Boys' to finish in the middle of the league log.

"Odartey Lamptey was contacted by Eleven Wise to do the job, but he told them CK is the right person for the team, so we teamed up to coach the side,” he said it on Life After the game show on Joy Prime.

Odartey Lamptey

CK Akunnor after his stint at Eleven Wise has coached clubs such as Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC, AshGold, Asante Kotoko.

The former Ghana captain after he exited Asante Kotoko was named the assistant coach of the Black Stars.

He Akunnor was appointed coach of the Black Stars following the dissolution of the entire technical teams of the various national teams.