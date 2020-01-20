OFFICIAL: Berekum Chelsea Sign Experience Left-Back Richard Kissi Boateng By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea has confirmed the signing of experienced left-back Ricard Kissi Boateng to strengthen their squad in the ongoing season. The Berekum-based club currently sits top of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League standings following their astonishing performance after playing five matches.In a bid to add depth to the team, the Blues have secured the signing of former defender Richard Kissi Boateng on a long-term contract as he joins on a free transfer.The former TP Mazembe defender has returned to Berekum Chelsea and will be expected to play a vital role in their quest to challenge for the Ghana Premier League title. Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
