Man Utd Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Escapes Horror Car Crash [PHOTOS]

MANCHESTER UNITED ace Sergio Romero has been involved in a horror car crash.

The sub goalkeeper's £170,000 Lamborghini smashed through a barrier and into a hedge on the way to training at Carrington.

Despite the shocking photos that have circulated of the aftermath, United have confirmed Romero escaped unhurt.

The 32-year-old even managed to train with the rest of the squad only hours after he watched his team-mates lose 2-0 to Liverpool.

Police and traffic officers attended the incident and traffic cones were placed around the stricken vehicle.

The back of the Lambo was ripped apart.

It appears Romero was travelling on the A6144M, also known as the Carrington Spur.

Romero, who has won 96 caps for Argentina, has been married to Eliana Guercio since 2008.

The couple have two children together.

Despite his impressive international record, Romero has found club appearances hard to come by at Old Trafford.

He is firmly behind first choice David De Gea between the sticks, and is usually only used for cup games.