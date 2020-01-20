Maxwell Konadu Believes Kotoko’s Clash Against Hearts Will Be Interesting

Listen to article

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has indicated that his team’s clash against bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak next weekend will be interesting.

The two most successful clubs in the West African country will go head to head in ‘Super Sunday Clash’ on Match Week 6 of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

Coming from a weekend where both clubs recorded important wins, the stage has been sent for the Porcupine Warriors to travel to Accra for the encounter against the Phobians.

Speaking at a post-match press conference after Kotoko defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0, Coach Maxwell Konadu noted that his Reds are ready for the challenge of the Rainbow lads.

“Kotoko is always ready for Hearts of Oak encounters. I believe they are always ready for us. You know matches between the two sides is a high profile game and nobody is going to relax. I know they are preparing very well and have one eye on this game”, the experienced gaffer said.

He added, “It's going to be an interesting game anyway. We have one eye over there. The El Classico is on, let's wait and see what happens on Sunday”.

The mouth-watering match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will be played on Sunday, January 26, 2020.