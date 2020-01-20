VIDEO: Watch How Asante Kotoko Defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 In The GPL

Kumasi Asante Kotoko cruised past Ebusua Dwarfs with an emphatic 2-0 win in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors went into the Match Week 5 fixture of the ongoing season on the back of two successive defeats against Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea.

In need of a win to bounce back, the Reds hosted and beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0. Second-half goals from teenage sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Richard Arthur was enough to hand the Reds all 3 points against their opponent whose struggles have worsened at the end of the matchday.

Watch highlights of the match below.

