ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.01.2020 Football News

VIDEO: Watch How Asante Kotoko Defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 In The GPL

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
VIDEO: Watch How Asante Kotoko Defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 In The GPL
LISTEN JAN 20, 2020

Kumasi Asante Kotoko cruised past Ebusua Dwarfs with an emphatic 2-0 win in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors went into the Match Week 5 fixture of the ongoing season on the back of two successive defeats against Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea.

In need of a win to bounce back, the Reds hosted and beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0. Second-half goals from teenage sensation Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Richard Arthur was enough to hand the Reds all 3 points against their opponent whose struggles have worsened at the end of the matchday.

Watch highlights of the match below.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

Operational Challenges Caused Water To Be Rationed
18 minutes ago

How Asikuma District Assembly Used Public Funds To Pacify Go...
22 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line