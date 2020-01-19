Kotoko Sensation Mathew Cudjoe Scores Debut Goal In Win Over Dwarfs

Asante Kotoko youngster Mathew Cudjoe Anim scored his first-ever Ghana Premier League goal on Sunday when the Ghanaian powerhouse recovered from Songne Yacouba’s 15th-minute penalty miss to beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 in matchday five of the Ghana Premier League.

The 16-year-old winger had come on to replace Martin Antwi in the 78th minute and quickly established himself in the game as he struck the opening goal for Asante Kotoko in the 86th-minute mark.

Striker Richard Arthur who replaced Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba, however, added one as Kotoko deservedly won 2-0 against Abusua Dwarfs on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Cudjoe penned a season-long loan deal with the Porcupine Warriors from Division One League side Young Apostles FC after passing his mandatory and completing the formalities.

The highly-rated youngster was impressive in his unofficial debut for the club against Hearts of Oak in the 2019 President Cup last week Sunday.

Mathew Cudjoe was discovered during the maiden edition of the Baby Jet U-16 tournament which was organized by Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan in 2018.

He went on trials with Italian side Bologna but was unsuccessful and was also part of the Ghana U-20 team that played at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.