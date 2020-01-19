CK Akonnor Will Succeed Coaching Black Stars - Don Bortey

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward Bernard Don Bortey believes newly appointed Black Stars coach will have not a difficulty in coaching the four-time African champions.

The former Ghana Premier League star who is currently contracted to Second division side Tachiman Gold Stars has backed Charles Kwablah Akonnor who previously captained the Black Stars to succeed as head coach of the African powerhouse.

“CK Akonnor is a no-nonsense coach, he will not be influenced by even the sports minister on player call ups,” said Don Bortey speaking to Kumasi-based FOX FM in an interview.

He former Ghana U17 star added, "What CK Akonnor has done in football none of those playing for the Black Stars has done so, he will not listen to those who will ask him to use their players, so for the Black Stars coaching job he can do it easily”.

Akonnor who captained German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg during his playing days, was earlier this week named by the Ghana Football Association as the new Black Stars coach with former Ghana U17 gaffer David Duncan as his deputy.

The pair as expected to lead Ghana to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Black Stars have already two recorded two straight wins in their first two qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe under the leadership of Kwasi Appiah in November 2019.