VIDEO: Felix Annan Shows Off Dance Moves With Wife At Wedding

Ghanaian goalkeeper Felix Annan displayed his dancing skills at a beautiful ceremony at Dormaa on Saturday when he wedded his longtime girlfriend, Francisca Adu Denteh Yeboah.

The Black Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper tied the knot with the beautiful women he has been dating for the last six years yesterday in the Ahafo Region.

Just as is done at every similar ceremony, the floor was opened for the couple to dance on the happy occasion. Dancing to Sarkodie’s ‘Ofeetso’ hit song, Felix Annan and Francisca Adu exhibit some real moves.

It is, however, the goalkeeper’s dancing skills that have got many talking on social media. His best was probably not the best and has attracted mixed reactions from fans.

Watch Felix Annan and his wife’s dance below as they receive loud cheers.