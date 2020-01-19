Legon Cities FC Donates To Compassion Is Love In Action Orphanage

The playing body and officials of Legon Cities FC on Saturday 18th, Jan. 2020 donated relief items to the privileged at the Compassion Is Love In Action Children’s Home—located at Yawhima in the Bono Region ahead of their League game against Aduana Stars in Dormaa on Sunday.

Legon Cities are certainly causing a stir in this season’s Premier League.

The visit to the orphanage forms part of the team’s cooperate social responsibilities(CSR).

The donations included: bags of Rice, assorted drinks among others.

The club, which used to be Wa All Stars before it was taken over by new management prior to the start of the new season.

Since then, however, they have sought to make themselves as conspicuous as possible.

According to the Team, "we are filled with joy as a club to put some smiles on the faces of the underprivileged kids in here(Compassion Is Love In Action Children’s Home)."

The administrator of the Compassion Is Love In Action Children’s Home stunned by the kindness shown by Legon Cities FC, called on other teams to emulate the good works done by the team and asked God to help them win their game against Aduana Stars on Sunday.