I Can Do A Batter Job Than CK Akonnor - Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Ahmed Polo, a former Ghana striker has insisted he should have been named the head coach of the Black Stars instead of CK Akonnor.

The former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko head trainer has been named as the new head coach of the senior national team on a two year deal following Kwesi Appiah’s exit on December 31, 2019.

According to the Hearts of Oak legend, president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku is running the FA with his friends and his cronies adding that he has better certificates that qualify him to handles the Black Stars.

“My CV is much better than all these boys. I’m not against anybody given the job but the truth must be told. The Ghana FA President, Kurt Okraku has handed jobs to friends and cronies whom he once worked with. It is very bad,” he said.

Polo also questioned the criteria used by the Ghana FA in appointing coaches for the various national teams, saying CV’s are not considered by the FA before coaches are appointed.

“In appointing national coaches, it will be very prudent for them to look at the CV’s of the coaches to know their track records and achievements. But here is the case the FA appoints coaches without going through their achievements. During my stint with Hearts of Oak, I developed, Isaac Mensah, Paul Akwa and Abdul Fatawu. I am a developer and could have developed the national if I had been given the job.

“Ghana football has declined and I don’t think our football can progress when we continue to behave this way. Our football is nothing to write home about because we do not perform in Africa,” he added.

Akonnor will be deputized by David Duncan.