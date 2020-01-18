Let The 1D1F Benefit Clubs In The Women’s League – Evelyn Nsiah To Nana Addo

Listen to article

Women’s football administrator, Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare has called on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to extend the benefits of his One District One Factory policy to clubs in the Women’s Premier League.

The call on the President of Ghana has come on the opening weekend of the Women’s top-flight competition after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) paved the way on the back of a successful work by the Normalization Committee.

According to Evelyn Nsia Asare who is the owner of Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies FC, she is pleading with the first gentleman of the land to support the various clubs in the Women’s Premier League, especially the two clubs based in the Northern Region with transportation.

“Mr. President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Women's League commence this weekend and we are pleading on you to let the one district one factory program benefit our teams especially the two from the North (Northern Ladies and Pearlpia Ladies)”, she said.

The football administrator added, “We already have our factories (the teams) and only need your good office to support us with transportation”.

Though NASCO has announced some exciting sponsorship packages for the Women’s League, they are calling on other corporate bodies to come on board and also support to promote and develop the women’s game in the country.