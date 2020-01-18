FIFA Develops New And Enhanced Integrity Resources For Member Associations And Confederations

Listen to article

FIFA has launched a new and enhanced integrity toolkit that aims to protect the integrity of football and help member associations and confederations to strengthen and further enhance existing measures in place to protect national and regional-level football matches and competitions from match manipulation.

Building on the successful integrity programme developed and implemented during the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ and last year during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™ as well as other existing education and prevention programmes and measures in football, FIFA and it's dedicated Integrity Department have developed several updated and new integrity resources to be used and implemented by key stakeholders across football.

FIFA has developed a practical handbook for its member associations as well as the confederations, which will serve as a practical guide on how to build and/or strengthen their own integrity initiatives to protect football competitions from match manipulation. It outlines the standard steps and best-practice measures to implement successful integrity initiatives on a day-to-day basis. FIFA is also offering a series of topic-specific posters to support these initiatives.

FIFA’s new Integrity e-Learning Tutorial is aimed at educating individuals involved in football about the threat of match manipulation. It describes the applicable regulations that have been put in place by FIFA, explains various forms of integrity-related misconduct and outlines how to correctly report match-manipulation approaches or incidents.

The updated integrity materials developed by FIFA as outlined above show the standard steps and best practices that member associations and confederations should use and implement as a day-to-day reference tool to promote integrity and protect national and regional football competitions from match manipulation.

Speaking about the new resources, Oliver Jaberg, FIFA’s Deputy Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Director of Integrity and Institutional Legal, said:

“In line with FIFA’s continued commitment to safeguard the integrity of football around the world, it is crucial that we continue to develop new and innovative resources that our stakeholders can use to further strengthen football across all areas – both on and off the pitch.

“As an important step in helping to protect the integrity of football competitions at national and regional level as well as to prevent match manipulation, FIFA is excited to have developed several new integrity resources and materials that provide member associations and confederations with specific assistance on best practice in football. The ultimate aim is to support and develop stronger integrity structures – as well as long-term, sustainable education and prevention programmes and promotional initiatives – that safeguard the integrity of football.”

To access the FIFA Integrity Officer Kit, including the FIFA Integrity e-Learning Tutorial and Practical Handbook for FIFA Member Associations, please visit legal.fifa.com or visit the following link (HERE).