Kotoko Congratulates CEO For Black Stars Management Committee Appointment

Asante Kotoko have congratulated their Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Amoako, on his appointment as the new management committee chairman of Ghana’s senior national team, Black Stars.

The ace football administrator, who doubles as vice chairman of the newly constituted finance committee of the Ghana Football Association, earlier this week, was named the new Black Stars management committee chairman.

Mr, Amoako, an executive council member of the new Ghana FA, will be assisted by Akwasi Agyemang with Jones Abu Alhassan, Fred Pappoe, and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffour as members.

The team is expected to manage the day to day administration of the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and that of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.