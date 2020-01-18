Kotoko NCC To Raise Funds To Assist Club Pay GHc10, 000 Fine By GFA

The National Circles Council of Asante Kotoko are out to raise funds to aid the club in settling the GH¢10,000, fine by the Ghana Football Association following the unsporting conduct exhibited by supporters of the club during their Ghana Premier League 1-0 loss against Berekum Chelsea.

Supporters of the club who were not pleased with the performance of centre referee Charles Bulu were seen throwing sachet water on the pitch, a behaviour that has forced the Ghana FA to apply sanctions to the club.

The GFA on Wednesday fined the Porcupine Warriors an amount of GH¢10, 000 and also ordered them to play 5 matches behind closed doors.

Portions of the statement read: Asante Kotoko SC has been charged on four counts of misconduct in respect of their Ghana Premier League Day 3 match against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Per Article 34 (7) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (newly introduced provision in 2020), the GFA Prosecutor has proposed the following sanctions: Should Asante Kotoko SC accept their guilt, Asante Kotoko SC shall play five (5) home matches behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and a fine of GH¢10,000.00.

Asante Kotoko SC has within two days to either accept the charge and immediately comply with the sanction (s) and that will end this matter or otherwise proceed to submit your Statement of Defence as prescribed below.

In view of that, the Supporters wing lead by Christopher Damenya, have decided to raise funds to help the club settle the fine as quickly as possible.

Kotoko will host Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday in closed doors.